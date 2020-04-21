wrestling / News
WWE Money in the Bank HQ Roof Setup Photos Revealed
– As previously reported, this year’s WWE Money in the Bank event will feature the ladder matchers being held at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. According to the previous announcement, the match will begin on the ground floor of WWE HQ, and then Superstars will have to get to the roof of the corporate tower to get the briefcases. Solo Wrestling provided some insight on how this setup will work, as the account shared some photos of the ring and ladder setup on the roof of the headquarters.
It looks like there’s a full ring set up on the roof, and the briefcases are hung from some structure/scaffolding, and there are ladders around the ring. You can view those photos below.
#WWE | Primeras imágenes de cómo ha quedado el stage para los combates #MITB en la azotea de la sede central de la empresa en Connecticut.
El evento: el proximo 10 de mayo pic.twitter.com/kHLC61PXOX
— Solowrestling (#QuedateEnCasa🏡) (@Solo_Wrestling) April 21, 2020
Money in the Bank 2020 is slated for May 10 on the WWE Network. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins
* Women’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans or Sasha Banks vs. One More TBA
* Men’s Climb the Corporate Ladder Money In the Bank Match: Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak or King Corbin vs. One More TBA
* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Tamina
