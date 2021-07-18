wrestling / News
WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff Show Livestream Is Online
July 18, 2021 | Posted by
Money in the Bank is coming live from Fort Worth, Texas and the livestream for the Kickoff Show is online. You can see the livestream below, which starts at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and will include the Mysterios defending the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against the Usos:
