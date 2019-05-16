wrestling / News
WWE Money in the Bank Not Sold Out Yet
May 16, 2019 | Posted by
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Money in the Bank at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut has not sold out at this time but is still expected to do well. There are currently 910 tickets left on the secondary market as well with a $70 price for entry.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Andrade Having a Lot of Backing in WWE
- More On Lars Sullivan’s Fine Including Speculation On How He’ll Pay, Timing, More
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Goldberg Being Hard to Work With in WCW and How Goldberg Was ‘Miserable’ Backstage
- Backstage Update on Braun Strowman Being Taken Out of Money in the Bank Match