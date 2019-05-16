wrestling / News

WWE Money in the Bank Not Sold Out Yet

May 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins AJ Styles Money in the Bank

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Money in the Bank at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut has not sold out at this time but is still expected to do well. There are currently 910 tickets left on the secondary market as well with a $70 price for entry.

