WWE Money in the Bank & NXT Heatwave To Be Held In Toronto

January 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Triple H announced that this year’s WWE Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave will both be held in Toronto. Both events, as well as that weekend’s episode of Smackdown, take place at the Scotiabank Arena. The schedule includes

July 5: Smackdown
July 6: Money in the Bank
July 7: NXT Heatwave

