WWE Money in the Bank & NXT Heatwave To Be Held In Toronto

In a post on Twitter, Triple H announced that this year’s WWE Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave will both be held in Toronto. Both events, as well as that weekend’s episode of Smackdown, take place at the Scotiabank Arena. The schedule includes

July 5: Smackdown

July 6: Money in the Bank

July 7: NXT Heatwave

This summer, for the first time ever, Money in the Bank heads to Toronto and headlines a massive weekend at @ScotiabankArena.

7/5 #SmackDown

7/6 #MITB

7/7 #NXTHeatwave

Thrilled to bring one of the most exciting events of the year to Canada… this is going to be epic. pic.twitter.com/z0xPjR7Ezb

— Triple H (@TripleH) January 4, 2024