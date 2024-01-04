wrestling / News
WWE Money in the Bank & NXT Heatwave To Be Held In Toronto
January 4, 2024
In a post on Twitter, Triple H announced that this year’s WWE Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave will both be held in Toronto. Both events, as well as that weekend’s episode of Smackdown, take place at the Scotiabank Arena. The schedule includes
July 5: Smackdown
July 6: Money in the Bank
July 7: NXT Heatwave
This summer, for the first time ever, Money in the Bank heads to Toronto and headlines a massive weekend at @ScotiabankArena.
7/5 #SmackDown
7/6 #MITB
7/7 #NXTHeatwave
Thrilled to bring one of the most exciting events of the year to Canada… this is going to be epic. pic.twitter.com/z0xPjR7Ezb
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 4, 2024