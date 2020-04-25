Various News: WWE Money in the Bank Promo Video, New Preview for Matt Striker in Labor of Love

– WWE released a new promo video this week for next month’s Money in the Bank 2020 event. The event is scheduled for May 10. It will air on the WWE Network at 7:00 pm EST. You can check out that preview below.

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Matt Striker will be a contestant on the FOX reality show, Labor of Love, which debuts on May 21. FOX released a new preview for the show this week, which you can see below.