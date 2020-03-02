wrestling / News
WWE Money in the Bank Set For Baltimore This Year
March 2, 2020 | Posted by
It was announced that this year’s Money in the Bank will happen at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on May 10. WWE hasn’t made the news official, but it’s on the Royal Farms Arena Facebook page and Ticketmaster. The announcement reads:
Sale Dates and Times:
Public Onsale : Fri, 13 Mar 2020 at 10:00 AM
Citi Cardmember Presale : Tue, 10 Mar 2020 at 10:00 AM
WWE Presale : Wed, 11 Mar 2020 at 10:00 AM
Royal Farms Arena Presale : Wed, 11 Mar 2020 at 10:00 AM
Ticketmaster Presale : Wed, 11 Mar 2020 at 10:00 AM
