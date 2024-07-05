WWE Money in the Bank Store Open In Toronto

WWE has opened the official Money in the Bank store in Toronto for this weekend. The company has announced that the store is open in Toronto where Money in the Bank and NXT Heatwave take place this weekend. The full announcement reads:

WWE Money in the Bank Store comes to Toronto

Get ready, Canada, to shop the official WWE Money in the Bank Store located at the REC Room in Toronto!

Shop the largest collection of WWE Money in the Bank merchandise under one roof when the WWE Money in the Bank Store comes to Toronto! This is your chance to get your hands on exclusive merchandise, including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more!

The WWE Money in the Bank Store is a Fanatics experience and will be free and open to the public.

Location

The REC Room 255 Bremner Blvd.

Toronto, ON, M5V 3M9

Store Hours

* Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

* Friday: 10 a.m. to midnight

* Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight

* Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.