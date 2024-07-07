wrestling / News

It’s Tiffy Time At Money in the Bank After Tiffany Stratton Retrieves Briefcase

July 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tiffany Stratton WWE Money in the Bank Image Credit: WWE

Tiffany Stratton is the new Miss Money in the Bank after pulling down the briefcase at tonight’s PLE in Toronto. The match also included Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, Zoey Stark and IYO SKY. Near the end of the match, SKY and Stark fell to the mat, clearing the way for Green. She almost got there, but Stratton shoved her off through tables on the outside. She then made Tiffy Time official and won the match.

