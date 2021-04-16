WWE Money in the Bank Will Happen In June

It was noted this past weekend that the next time WWE will be on PPV and Peacock will be ‘Wrestlemania Backlash’ on May 16, which is exactly a month from today. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show switched dates with Money in the Bank, which was originally intended for that date. Instead, Money in the Bank will now happen on June 20, the original date for Backlash. The show will be taped inside the Thunderdome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa.