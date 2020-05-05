wrestling / News

WWE News: Forbes Analyzes Success of Money in the Bank Winners, Otis Set for The Braxton Beat

May 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
John Cena Money in the Bank WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches

Forbes.com released a new piece by Alfred Konuwa this week studying WWE Money in the Bank winners and if the briefcase helped them get over.

– Kayla Braxton announced that Otis will be appearing on today’s episode of The Braxton Beat. You can check out the announcement below. The episode debuts at 1:00 pm EST on WWE’s Instagram account.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Money in the Bank, Otis, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading