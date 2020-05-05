wrestling / News
WWE News: Forbes Analyzes Success of Money in the Bank Winners, Otis Set for The Braxton Beat
May 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Forbes.com released a new piece by Alfred Konuwa this week studying WWE Money in the Bank winners and if the briefcase helped them get over.
– Kayla Braxton announced that Otis will be appearing on today’s episode of The Braxton Beat. You can check out the announcement below. The episode debuts at 1:00 pm EST on WWE’s Instagram account.
Oooooooooyyyeeeeaahhh join me and @otiswwe in an hour over on the @WWE Instagram for the #BraxtonBeat! pic.twitter.com/pHNG3eodj0
— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) May 5, 2020
