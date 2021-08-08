WWE Morale Reportedly Taking a Hit Following Recent Releases, Uncertainty Among Roster

– According to a new report by Fightful Select, there’s an update on the morale of the remaining WWE roster taking a hit in light of the recent talent releases. WWE’s latest round of roster cuts happened on Friday during SmackDown. 12 NXT talents were released in all, including Bobby Fish, Mercedes Martinez, Bronson Reed, and more.

Before the latest round of releases on August 7, the WWE roster was said to have been already taking hits to its morale. Multiple female wrestlers voiced their concerns about their future and booking within the company. They were also reportedly concerned with who will be hired to work with them following Johnny Ace returning to his position as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations.

The report noted that Canyon Ceman had a great deal of negative heat within WWE and the Performance Center before he was released by the company last month. However, that’s said to have been the case with almost every person in a talent relations role within WWE.

When news began circulating backstage that Ceman was leaving WWE, concerns started going on NXT’s hiring direction. Some names that attended recent NXT tryouts were thought to have been slam dunks for getting signed, but they were reportedly passed on by WWE officials. At least two wrestlers thought these were red flags.

The shift in NXT’s morale reportedly began when the COVID-19 pandemic started. As noted, WWE has number of rumored changes in mind for NXT coming up that will completely overhaul the brand.