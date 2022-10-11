WWE News: More Crossovers Expected Between Brands, R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin Note

– It looks as if we could be seeing more crossover between the brands in WWE, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that more crossover between WWE’s brands are expected to occur going forward. In addition, more NXT stars are expected to “get looks” by appearing on WWE Main Event tapings.

Von Wagner and Carmelo Hayes worked last night’s Main Event tapings.

– The report also notes that R-Truth & Shelton Benjamin are listed internally as a tag team.