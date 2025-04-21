WWE Issues More Details On This Year’s Money in the Bank in Los Angeles

As previously reported, WWE announced that this year’s Money in the Bank will happen Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on June 7. The company has now issued a press release with more details on the event. It happens the same day as NXT Worlds Collide and limited combo tickets for both events go on sale on April 25.

INTUIT DOME IN LOS ANGELES TO HOST MONEY IN THE BANK® ON SATURDAY, JUNE 7

Money In The Bank & Worlds Collide Combo Tickets On Sale Friday, April 25 at 11am ET/8am PT

April 21, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Money In The Bank will emanate from the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7 at 4pm PT. The event will feature Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena who will make his final Money In The Bank appearance as he continues his year-long farewell tour.

Limited combo tickets for Money In The Bank at the Intuit Dome and Worlds Collide at the Kia Forum – taking place back-to-back in Los Angeles on June 7 – will be available Friday, April 25 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.wwe.com/LA.

Additionally, Money in the Bank Priority Passes are now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages offer unparalleled access to every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit http://onlocationexp.com/mitb.

An exclusive presale offer for Cash App members will soon be available, allowing fans to use the unique card number on their Cash App card to receive first access to Money In The Bank individual tickets.

Information regarding individual tickets for Money In The Bank and Worlds Collide will be announced at a later date. To register for more information, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-wwe-la-2025.

The debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix in January, which took place at a sold-out Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, set a company record as the highest-grossing WWE arena event of all time.