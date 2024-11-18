WWE Gives More Details on Netflix Premiere, Travis Scott Providing Theme Song

As previously noted, WWE announced that the first RAW on Netflix will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on January 6, 2025. Travis Scott was invited to appear. WWE has now issued a press release with more details, noting that Scott will provide the new RAW theme song.

WWE “MONDAY NIGHT RAW” DEBUTS ON NETFLIX LIVE FROM THE INTUIT DOME IN LOS ANGELES ON JANUARY 6, 2025

New Travis Scott Music Will Serve as RAW Theme Song

Netflix and WWE announced that the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles will be the home of Monday Night RAW’s debut on Netflix, LIVE at 5pm PT/8pm ET on January 6, 2025.

The announcement was made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Leesque and Travis Scott on stage from his sold-out concert at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. Scott, who will be at the January 6 Netflix debut, also revealed his new music will serve as the theme song for RAW.

The premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix will feature some of the biggest names in WWE such as John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, in addition to many other Superstars and surprise guests.

This partnership marks a new era for WWE fans, with the much-anticipated debut of live weekly programming with can’t-miss action unfolding 52-weeks a year on Netflix.

In addition to Monday Night RAW, Netflix will bring WWE’s electrifying content to audiences outside the United States, including SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events (PLEs) such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam. These events can be seen on Netflix starting January 6, 2025 in most international markets around the world.

Many of WWE’s top RAW moments will be available to watch on Netflix, plus select programming and historic PLEs also available outside the United States, from January 1, 2025.

Tickets for the premiere episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix will go on sale this Friday, November 22 at 10am PT/1pm ET via Ticketmaster.com.

The official presale will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10am PT/1pm ET. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/rawonnetflix-presale-registration.

RAW Priority Passes are now available from On Location giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visithttps://onlocationexp.com/raw.