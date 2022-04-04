WWE News: More Names Backstage At WrestleMania 38, GCW and AEW Stars in Attendance

– A new report has more names that were backstage at WrestleMania 38 over the weekend. Fightful Select reports that Brandi Rhodes, Summer Rae, Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Lita, Trish Stratus, The Bella Twins, Michelle McCool, Jimmy Hart and several others were in attendance backstage at the two-night show.

– The report also notes that several AEW roster members were visiting backstage. GCW had a suite at the event with Blake Christian, Kevin Gill, Joey Janela, Allie Kat, Nick Gage, Alex Zayne, Brett Lauderdale and others all in attendance. Several of them were at a pre-show party hosted by Stephanie McMahon and posted for pics with her.