WWE’s Most Liked & Disliked YouTube Videos of 2020 Revealed

A new article looks at the most liked and disliked WWE YouTube videos of 2020. Forbes’ Alfred Konuwa has posted an article examining WWE’s videos posted in 2020 and counting down the top 5 in each category.

The “Liked” list is topped by Edge’s Royal Rumble return, while the “Disliked” list is headed by Goldberg defeating The Fiend at Super ShowDown 2020 (which was, incidentally, 411’s Worst Major Show of 2020). Three videos made both lists, two featuring Braun Strowman: the video of him flipping the van with Miz and Morrison inside, and RETRIBUTION attacking him on Smackdown. The third is Roman Reigns feeding King Corbin dog food.

The full is as follows:

Most Liked:

1. Edge returns at the 2020 Royal Rumble – 434,000 likes (98.82% likes)

2. RETRIBUTION attacks Braun Strowman on the August 21 SmackDown – 265,000 likes (95.67% likes)

3. Braun Strowman flips van with The Miz and John Morrison inside on the June 5 SmackDown – 179,000 likes (94.21% likes)

4. Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy on the May 11 RAW – 178,000 likes (97.48% likes)

5. Roman Reigns feeds King Corbin dog food on the January 31 SmackDown – 154,000 likes (94.65% likes)

Most Disliked:

1. Goldberg spears The Fiend 4 times at Super ShowDown 2020 – 37,000 dislikes (35% dislikes)

2. Roman Reigns emerges as the next challenger for WWE Universal Champion Goldberg on the February 28 SmackDown – 14,000 dislikes (15% dislikes)

3. RETRIBUTION swarms Braun Strowman on the August 21 SmackDown – 12,000 dislikes (5% dislikes)

4. Braun Strowman flips van with The Miz and John Morrison inside on the June 5 SmackDown – 12,000 dislikes (5% dislikes)

5. Roman Reigns feeds King Corbin dog food on the January 31 SmackDown – 8,600 dislikes (5% dislikes)