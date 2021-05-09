wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Clip With Jerry Lawler, Asuka Makes Shumai, Xavier Woods Plays Returnal

May 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jerry Lawler 50th Anniversary

– A new clip from A&E’s WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures features Jerry Lawler tracking down the robe and crown from his WWE debut. You can see the clip below. Tonight’s show will feature Booker T and Steve Austin and airs at 10 PM ET/PT.

– Asuka posted a new video in which she makes shumai:

– The latest UpUpDownDown stream features Xavier Woods playing Returnal:

