– Showbuzz Daily has the latest ratings data for WWE Superstar Sunday featuring Stone Cold Takes on America and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. Numbers were up overall for Most Wanted Treasures, while ratings and viewership were down for Stone Cold Takes on America.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures averaged 394,000 viewers. Viewership increased slightly from last week’s episode, which drew 383,000 viewers. The show drew a 0.14 rating, increasing from last week’s key demo rating of 0.11.

Stone Cold Takes on America saw its numbers drop again this week. Viewership was slightly down with 277,000 viewers, falling from last week’s 282,000 viewers. The episode drew a 0.07 rating, which decreased from last week’s 0.09 rating in the key demo.

Most Wanted Treasures ranked No. 23 this week, increasing from its place at No. 38 in the rankings last week. Stone Cold Takes on America ranked No. 52, dropping out of the top 50 and last week’s No. 49 ranking.