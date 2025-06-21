People In WWE Reportedly Pushing To Move LA Knight To Raw

There are people within WWE pushing for LA Knight to be moved to the Raw roster, according to a new report. WrestleVotes reports (courtesy of Fightful) that there are those in the company who want Knight to be moved to the Monday night brand.

The report notes that the people in question believe that Knight’s presence on the Netflix-airing show would be considered “something of a refreshing change.”

Knight is part of the Smackdown roster and a former two-time WWE United States Champion. He appeared on this week’s Raw cost Bronson Reed his King of the Ring tournament match, which led to Jey Uso getting the victory in the main event.