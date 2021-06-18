WWE Moves Hell in a Cell Match to This Week’s Smackdown

WWE has bumped the Universal Championship match at Hell in a Cell back to tomorrow’s Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that the Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio will not take place at the PPV, and will instead go down on Friday’s show.

Mysterio initially asked for the match to be moved up, writing on Twitter:

“It’s eating me up inside. I can’t wait any longer. I want the Hell In A Cell match tomorrow night.”

Reigns then said he was happy to have the match on Smackdown, writing, “Sunday. Friday. Any day. Makes no difference to me. It’ll be my pleasure to disgrace what’s left of your family name tomorrow night inside Hell in a Cell! My Special Counsel @HeymanHustle will handle the paperwork. I’ll PERSONALLY handle the warfare!”