WWE Moves Hell in a Cell Match to This Week’s Smackdown
WWE has bumped the Universal Championship match at Hell in a Cell back to tomorrow’s Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that the Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio will not take place at the PPV, and will instead go down on Friday’s show.
Mysterio initially asked for the match to be moved up, writing on Twitter:
BREAKING: @reymysterio will now challenge @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle inside #HellInACell TOMORROW on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle https://t.co/YQF30WNyxM
📺: 8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/PszjFi0HoC
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2021
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 18, 2021
