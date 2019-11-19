WWE Moves NXT #1 Contenders Match to NXT Takeover: WarGames

– A just-announced match for this week’s NXT has been moved to NXT Takeover: WarGames on Sunday. WWE has announced that the #1 contender’s match for the NXT Championship between Killian Dain, Pete Dunne, and Damian Priest will now take place on the Saturday show. it was originally announced earlier today for this Wednesday’s episode.

The winner of that match will face Adam Cole for the NXT Title at WWE Survivor Series.

The updated card for NXT Takeover: WarGames is:

* WarGames Match: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, One More TBA

* WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae vs. Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Kay Lee Ray

* #1 Contender’s Match: Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

* Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle