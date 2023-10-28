wrestling / News

WWE Moves Ronda Rousey Profile to Alumni Section

October 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey said she’s retired after finishing up with WWE earlier this year. Also, Fightful reports that her WWE.com profile has now been moved to the Alumni section of the website.

As noted, Rousey also made a surprise appearance at the Lucha Vavoom event in Los Angeles earlier this week. She also teased appearing a the Wrestling Revolver event in Los Angeles.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading