WWE Moves Ronda Rousey Profile to Alumni Section

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey said she’s retired after finishing up with WWE earlier this year. Also, Fightful reports that her WWE.com profile has now been moved to the Alumni section of the website.

As noted, Rousey also made a surprise appearance at the Lucha Vavoom event in Los Angeles earlier this week. She also teased appearing a the Wrestling Revolver event in Los Angeles.