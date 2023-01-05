– WWE.com has now listed the former Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, to the Alumni section of the company’s website. Meanwhile, Naomi is still listed on the regular roster at the moment (h/t PWInsider).

Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut this week at Wrestle Kingdom 17. WWE Superstars Bayley and Naomi were also backstage at the event ins support of their friend.

Naomi has not appeared on WWE programming since she walked out on Raw, along with then tag team partner Sasha Banks, in May of last year.