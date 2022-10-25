WWE Moves Up Date For Q3 Financial Results Report

WWE will report their third quarter financial results a day earlier than originally scheduled. WWE announced on Tuesday that they will report their Q3 results on November 2nd and not November 3rd. The move is due to scheduling issues with WWE Crown Jewel, which takes place on November 5th in Saudi Arabia.

The full announcement reads:

WWE® Accelerates the Reporting of Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/25/2022 – STAMFORD, Conn.– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its third quarter 2022 conference call has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, from the previously announced time of Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET, due to a scheduling issue in connection with the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live webcast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 5826559). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on November 2, 2022 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.