wrestling / News
WWE Moving ‘After the Bell’ Podcast To Fridays
WWE has announced that they will be moving their After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast to Fridays, starting with an episode discussing Wrestlemania.
WWE After the Bell is on the move.
Corey Graves and his wheelman Vic Joseph are taking WWE ATB to Fridays this week with a deep dive on both nights of WrestleMania 37.
WWE Superstars competed in front of a live crowd for the first time in more than a year at this year’s Show of Shows, which gave us Bianca Belair’s historic SmackDown Women’s Championship victory, Bad Bunny’s awe-inspiring in-ring performance, an unbelievable Universal Championship Triple Threat Match and so much more. Corey and Vic will break it all down as only they can.
WWE After the Bell drops every Friday starting this week. Subscribe on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Reflects On His Father’s Passing, Notes Jeff Hardy Was His ‘Guardian Angel’ In Recent Years
- Heath Slater Explains Why He Turned Down Contract To Return To WWE
- Backstage Details On Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan Match At WrestleMania 37, WWE’s Creative Decisions
- Backstage Rumor on Changes to Finishes at WrestleMania 37, More Details on Fiend vs. Orton