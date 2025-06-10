WWE News: Mr. Iguana Video Airs On Raw, Pat McAfee Misses Show

– Mr. Iguana was spotlighted on this week’s WWE Raw with a video package. Following his very successful introduction to WWE fans at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide, a package for the AAA star appeared on Monday’s show:

IGUANA CLUB 🦎@MrIguana & La Yezca captivated all of us and we want more! pic.twitter.com/PTEUh9hDiZ — WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025

– Pat McAfee was not present at tonight’s show, with Wade Barrett taking his place. Michael Cole announced on the show that McAfee was not at the show.