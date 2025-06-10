wrestling / News
WWE News: Mr. Iguana Video Airs On Raw, Pat McAfee Misses Show
June 9, 2025 | Posted by
– Mr. Iguana was spotlighted on this week’s WWE Raw with a video package. Following his very successful introduction to WWE fans at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide, a package for the AAA star appeared on Monday’s show:
IGUANA CLUB 🦎@MrIguana & La Yezca captivated all of us and we want more! pic.twitter.com/PTEUh9hDiZ
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2025
– Pat McAfee was not present at tonight’s show, with Wade Barrett taking his place. Michael Cole announced on the show that McAfee was not at the show.
No Pat McAfee tonight.
Wade Barrett is filling in for him tonight #WWERaw
— Nick 𝕏 (@NickVaj28) June 10, 2025