WWE News: Main Event Set for Next MSG Show, Stephanie Added to The Bump, WWE 24 Set for After Royal Rumble

– Seth Rollins & The Authors of Pain vs. Samoa Joe, Big Show, and Kevin Owens is set to headline WWE’s next Madison Square Garden show on Sunday, March 22nd. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka is also being advertised.

– Stephanie McMahon, Zack Gibson, and James Drake have been announced for tomorrow’s episode of The Bump. They join the previously announced Lacey Evans.

– A new episode of WWE 24 which will focus on WrestleMania 35 is set to premiere on WWE Network on Sunday, January 26th after the Royal Rumble. According to WWE, the show will, “feature loads of original Superstar interviews and never-before-seen backstage footage, giving you unprecedented insight into WWE’s marquee event, which saw Kofi Kingston’s crowning as WWE Champion, Seth Rollins’ slaying of ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch’s triumph in WrestleMania’s first main event featuring female Superstars.

The upcoming episode covers all that and much more, from Ricochet’s long-awaited debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All, to two tales of enduring friendships, as the teams of The IIconics and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins achieve their dreams of experiencing WrestleMania Moments together.”