WWE News: MSG Promotes Steve Austin Appearing on Tomorrow’s Raw, The O.C. Play Insult Game on UUDD, Rob Van Dam vs. Brock Lesnar Match Video
– The official Madison Square Garden Twitter account posted a tweet earlier today, promoting WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin’s scheduled appearance on tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw. Austin is set to moderate the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. You can check out the tweet and image MSG shared below.
Austin 3:16 X The Garden | TOMORROW | #WWEMSG https://t.co/HaOonbsZbq pic.twitter.com/L570F0Kkl4
— MSG (@TheGarden) September 8, 2019
– The UpUpDownDown channel released a new Let’s Play video featuring The O.C. playing the insult simulator, Oh…Sir! You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a full match video featuring Brock Lesnar vs. Rob Van Dam at King of the Ring 2002. You can check out that full match video below.
