WWE Muddles Superstar Shakeup Moves By Leaving Stars Off Mid-Raw Graphic

– WWE caused a little bit of fan puzzlement after they left a couple of stars off of a list of Superstar Shakeup moves midway through Raw. The company aired the following graphic and showed it on Twitter just before the Becky Lynch/Ruby Riott match, which revealed the moves at that point as Miz, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Cedric Alexander, the Usos, Naomi, Rey Mysterio and Eric Young.

This led fans to believe that Aleister Black, Ricochet and the Viking Experience (nee War Raiders), all of whom were suggested to be part of the Shakeup, were not actually moving brands. Since the Viking Experience are the NXT Tag Team Champions and Black & Ricochet’s status on the main roster has been nebulous, there was definite cause to think that they might not move since the graphic didn’t show them.

However, the WWE.com Superstars page now lists all four men as being part of Raw. (You can see that by selecting Raw in the dropdown, which filters to just Raw stars). So while it is not confirmed anywhere, it appearas as if the two teams are officially part of the red brand.