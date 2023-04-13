WWE News: Mustafa Ali Makes Pilgrimage To Mecca For Ramadan, 2015 John Cena vs. Bad News Barrett Match

– Mustafa Ali made a pilgrimage to Mecca for Ramadan, and he shared some pics and video of the trip online. The WWE star posted to his twitter account to share photos and a video of the umrah pilgramage, as you can see below:

I got to perform umrah in the month of Ramadan aH 🕋

📸 @WWEmena pic.twitter.com/vww5fWskhu — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 13, 2023

– WWE posted the full match of John Cena defending the US Championship against Bad News Barrett on the April 13th, 2015 episode of Raw: