WWE News: MVP & Omos Attend NFL Game, Candice LeRae’s Theme Song, Canvas 2 Canvas

October 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Omos MVP WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– MVP and Omos were in attendance at an NFL game yesterday. PWInsider reports that the two attended the Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday.

– WWE posted Candice LeRae’s entrance them to the WWE Music YouTube account:

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting Mankind:

