wrestling / News
WWE News: MVP & Omos Attend NFL Game, Candice LeRae’s Theme Song, Canvas 2 Canvas
October 31, 2022 | Posted by
– MVP and Omos were in attendance at an NFL game yesterday. PWInsider reports that the two attended the Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday.
– WWE posted Candice LeRae’s entrance them to the WWE Music YouTube account:
– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features Rob Schamberger painting Mankind:
