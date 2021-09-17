wrestling / News

WWE Says MVP Is Out ‘Indefinitely’ After Randy Orton Attack

September 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MVP is out of action as a result of (storyline) injuries at the hands of Randy Orton on Raw. WWE announced on Twitter that MVP is out indefinitely following Orton’s attack citing a broken rib, writing:

“BREAKING: Due to an RKO from @RandyOrton this past Monday night on #WWERaw, @The305MVP suffered a broken rib and is out indefinitely.”

