WWE Says MVP Is Out ‘Indefinitely’ After Randy Orton Attack
September 16, 2021 | Posted by
MVP is out of action as a result of (storyline) injuries at the hands of Randy Orton on Raw. WWE announced on Twitter that MVP is out indefinitely following Orton’s attack citing a broken rib, writing:
“BREAKING: Due to an RKO from @RandyOrton this past Monday night on #WWERaw, @The305MVP suffered a broken rib and is out indefinitely.”
BREAKING: Due to an RKO from @RandyOrton this past Monday night on #WWERaw, @The305MVP suffered a broken rib and is out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/PbBPL0W1S7
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2021
