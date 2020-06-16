wrestling / News
WWE News: MVP Makes a Play to Recruit Shelton Benjamin, Kevin Owens vs. Angel Garza Highlights
June 15, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE posted video from after Shelton Benjamin’s loss to Apollo Crews, which saw MVP offer to get him a title match against Crews:
– Also posted were highlights from Kevin Owens’ win over Angel Garza on the show:
Looks like @AngelGarzaWwe is contending with more than just @FightOwensFight on #WWERaw tonight! pic.twitter.com/IXWZP8CbPP
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020
