wrestling / News

WWE News: MVP Makes a Play to Recruit Shelton Benjamin, Kevin Owens vs. Angel Garza Highlights

June 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MVP WWE Raw

– WWE posted video from after Shelton Benjamin’s loss to Apollo Crews, which saw MVP offer to get him a title match against Crews:

– Also posted were highlights from Kevin Owens’ win over Angel Garza on the show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Angel Garza, Kevin Owens, MVP, RAW, Shelton Benjamin, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading