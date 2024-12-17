wrestling / News
WWE Airs Mysterious Teaser On Raw
December 16, 2024 | Posted by
WWE is teasing something on the way, airing a teaser video on this week’s Raw. Monday night’s show featured a teaser video giving the dramatic reveal of a number zero, as you can see below.
The heavy speculation is that the video is teasing the arrival of Penta El Zero Meido, who exited AEW at the start of the month and has been expected to arrive in WWE. That is not, however, confirmed.
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2024