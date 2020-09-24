wrestling / News
WWE News: Mystery Vignette Teases Former Champion For NXT Takeover, Johnny Gargano Attacks Damian Priest
– WWE has released a new vignette teasing the appearance of a former champion for NXT TakeOver. You can see the video below, which features someone walking to a glass case with old NXT Championship title belts and saying that he’s “come back to take what is mine”:
– WWE posted the following clip of Johnny Gargano attacking Damian Priest after Priest’s victory over Austin Theory. Gargano is set to challenge Priest for the latter’s NXT North American Championship at NXT Takeover:
