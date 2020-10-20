WWE Nabs 17 Nominations For 2020 Cynopsis Digital Awards

WWE has pulled in a host of nominations for 2020’s Cynopsis Digital Awards. The company announced on Tuesday that they are finalists in 17 awards from the organization, which honors the best in online video content, advertising, talent and digital media.

WWE has been nominated for, among other things, The Bump (Best Sports Series), Kayla Braxton (Best Host in a Sports-Related Web Series or Channel & Best Host in a Web Series or Channel), several WWE 24 specials, The R-Truth Game Show (Best New Web Series & Best Web Video or Series) and two podcasts in After The Bell with Corey Graves and Feel The Power with The New Day (Best Podcast/Audio Series). You can see the full announcement and list of nominations below: