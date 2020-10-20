wrestling / News
WWE Nabs 17 Nominations For 2020 Cynopsis Digital Awards
WWE has pulled in a host of nominations for 2020’s Cynopsis Digital Awards. The company announced on Tuesday that they are finalists in 17 awards from the organization, which honors the best in online video content, advertising, talent and digital media.
WWE has been nominated for, among other things, The Bump (Best Sports Series), Kayla Braxton (Best Host in a Sports-Related Web Series or Channel & Best Host in a Web Series or Channel), several WWE 24 specials, The R-Truth Game Show (Best New Web Series & Best Web Video or Series) and two podcasts in After The Bell with Corey Graves and Feel The Power with The New Day (Best Podcast/Audio Series). You can see the full announcement and list of nominations below:
* Spotlight Category: Best Overall Social Media Marketing Campaign
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Host in a Sports-Related Web Series or Channel
Entry: Kayla Braxton
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Host in a Web Series or Channel
Entry: Kayla Braxton
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Sports Web Series
Entry: The Bump
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Companion Video for TV Show
Entry: Kofi Kingston’s Journey to Becoming the UpUpDownDown Champion (WWE 24 Exclusive)
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Short Form Comedic Video
Entry: Kofi Kingston’s Journey to Becoming the UpUpDownDown Champion (WWE 24 Exclusive)
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Documentary (Single or Series)
Entry: WWE 24 – Edge: The Second Mountain
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Documentary (Single or Series)
Entry: WWE 24 – Kofi Kingston: The Year of Return
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Host in a Sports-Related Web Series or Channel
Entry: Undertaker: The Last Ride
Company: WWE Network
* Category: Best New Web Series
Entry: The R-Truth Game Show
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Web Video or Series
Entry: The R-Truth Game Show
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Branded Integration in a Web Series
Entry: UpUpDownDown Championship Live Stream – WWE Survivor Series
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Category-Specific YouTube Channel
Entry: UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Podcast/Audio Series
Entry: WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Podcast/Audio Series
Entry: WWE’s The New Day: Feel the Power
Company: WWE
* Category: Best Covid-19 Awareness Campaign
Entry: WWE Partners With Americares For Covid-19 Relief Efforts
Company: WWE & Americares
* Category: Best Short Form Video with a Social Good Message
Entry: Kid Power Up Series
Company: WWE & UNICEF USA
