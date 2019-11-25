wrestling / News
WWE Named “Entity Best At Producing Live Event Spectacles”
November 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Sports Business Journal readers named WWE “Entity Best at Producing Live Event Spectacles” in SBJ’s 15th annual Reader Survey. This marks the second straight year in which WWE has won the award.
From WWE:
WWE tops Sports Business Journal’s Live Event Production list
WWE has been recognized in Sports Business Journal’s 15th annual Reader Survey as the “Entity Best at Producing Live Event Spectacles.” The honor marks the second year in a row that WWE has garnered the top spot.
WWE beat out other major sports properties including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, FIFA, IOC and USTA. The publication’s annual survey compiles the readers’ perception of today’s sports landscape.
