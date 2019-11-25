– Sports Business Journal readers named WWE “Entity Best at Producing Live Event Spectacles” in SBJ’s 15th annual Reader Survey. This marks the second straight year in which WWE has won the award.

From WWE:

WWE tops Sports Business Journal’s Live Event Production list

WWE beat out other major sports properties including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, FIFA, IOC and USTA. The publication’s annual survey compiles the readers’ perception of today’s sports landscape.