WWE Names Claudine Lilien As Head of Global Sales and Partnerships

Variety reports that WWE has named Claudine Lilien as the senior vice president and head of global sales and partnerships.

She previously worked for Fox Corp., Fox Sports and Fox Networks group, and was most recently the senior VP of client management and solutions at Fox Sports. She was responsible for leading sales and marketing for several Fox Sports properties, including Smackdown, Fox Bet and Fox Bet Super 6. She was also the senior VP of advertising sales for Fox Networks Group and senior VP of Sports Sales for Fox Sports Media. In that role, she was responsible for selling NFL, MLB, NCAA, NASCAR and UFC. She is also on the Board of Trustees for Lafayette College.

Her role in WWE will find her as a key member of the senior management team, who will be responsible for day-to-day operations and leading WWE’s sales organization. She will also help expand their promotional partnerships with sponsors. She will report directly with Stephanie McMahon.

McMahon said: “Claudine is a seasoned executive with a strong business acumen and outstanding reputation within the sports and entertainment marketplace. I am excited for Claudine to lead WWE’s sales division and look forward to her immediate contributions as we continue to deliver tremendous value to our world-class partners.“