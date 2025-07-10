WWE Names Maybelline New York As Their Official Cosmetics Partner

Maybe they’re born with it. Or maybe WWE just announced that Maybelline New York is set to be the company’s first-ever cosmetics partner. The brand will present WWE Evolution this Sunday in Atlanta.

MAYBELLINE NEW YORK NAMED FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL COSMETICS PARTNER OF WWE®

Maybelline to Serve as Presenting Partner of WWE’s All-Women’s Premium Live Event Evolution on Sunday, July 13 in Atlanta

July 10, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Maybelline New York, the number one cosmetic brand in the world, announced today a new partnership in which the beauty brand will become the first-ever Official Cosmetics Partner of WWE.

The new agreement commences with Maybelline serving as the Presenting Partner of Evolution – the all-women’s Premium Live Event on Sunday, July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

“WWE is excited to collaborate with Maybelline, a partner that not only leads the beauty industry but also shares our vision for highlighting amazing individuals across the roster,” said Brit Santypal, Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing, TKO.

“Maybelline New York is proud to partner with WWE and have the opportunity to put our products to the ultimate test,” said Amy Whang, President of Maybelline New York. “As the presenting sponsor of Evolution, we’re not just showing up in the ring; we’re supporting a global community that inspires confidence and self-expression, both in and out of the spotlight.”

In addition to the Presenting Partner designation at Evolution, Maybelline will receive center mat ring branding, a custom vignette and social media integrations. The partnership and activation strategy were developed in collaboration with Beauty Co-Lab, L’Oréal’s media agency of record.

“Maybelline continues to lead the way by moving at the speed of culture — connecting beauty with entertainment in bold, inclusive, and unexpected ways,” said Delphine Hernoux, CEO, Beauty Co-Lab. “At Beauty Co-Lab, we’re proud to have helped shape this milestone partnership with WWE, which reflects the kind of innovative thinking that keeps the brand ahead of the curve.”