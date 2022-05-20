WWE Names New Member To Board of Directors

WWE has named a new member to their Board of Directors. An SEC filing filed by the company on Thursday noted that Lahoud Ignace had been joined the company as a director.

PWInsider reports that Lahoud, who was previously an Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Disney Consumer Products and Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, is CEO of Majid Al Futtaim which is a Dubai-based holding company which owns and operates shopping malls, retail, and leisure establishments in the Middle East and North Africa.