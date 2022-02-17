WWE Names Official Autograph Partner

WWE has announced they’ve signed a multi-year deal with Fiterman Sports Group to be the company’s official autograph partner. Here’s a press release:

WWE® Names Fiterman Sports Group Official Autograph Partner

02/17/2022

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced today a multi-year agreement that will make Fiterman Sports Group the Official Autograph Partner of WWE in the United States and Canada. This is WWE’s first partnership of its kind in the autograph space.

The agreement is effective immediately and will include autograph signing sessions featuring WWE Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers. Fiterman Sports Group and WWE have previously collaborated on signing events highlighted by WWE Legend The Undertaker, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

“Fiterman Sports Group has a proven track record in the sports memorabilia industry, and we are excited for this partnership to deliver our fans top-notch autograph experiences with the WWE Superstars they passionately support,” said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development.

“Our industry is growing every day and with this one-of-a-kind partnership with WWE, Fiterman Sports is looking forward to creating new meet-and-greet experiences between the WWE Superstars and their fans across the country,” said Ryan Fiterman, Founder & CEO, Fiterman Sports Group. “The Fiterman Sports team is very excited to begin this journey with WWE.”

