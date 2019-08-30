wrestling / News
WWE Names Oney Lorcan As Top Twitter Account To Follow
August 30, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE website has named the 10 best WWE Twitter accounts to follow. The list looks like this:
10. Xavier Woods (@XavierWoodsPhD)
9. Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE)
8. Lacey Evans (@LaceyEvansWWE)
7. Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND)
6. Matt Riddle (@SuperKingofBros)
5. Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli)
4. Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick)
3. Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight)
2. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE)
1. Oney Lorcan (@_StarDESTROYER)
– The new WWE List This looks at the top 5 strangest moments involving The Undertaker.
– Day Of: SummerSlam premieres after NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff on the WWE Network.
Another clip featuring Seth Rollins prior to his match with Brock Lesnar.
