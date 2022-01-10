WWE Names Seth Zaslow As New Senior Vice President, Head Of Investor Relations

WWE has announced that Seth Zaslow is the new Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations for the company, succeeding longtime finance executive Michael Weitz. Meanwhile, Weitz will “add responsibility for the treasury function, capital markets and corporate development projects” within the company, with both reporting directly to WWE Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick III.

Prior to Zaslow joining WWE, he was the head of investor relations for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. and AMC Networks Inc. He also held roles at Cablevision Systems Corporation and Time Warner Inc. earlier in his career.

