WWE Names the Top 25 Matches of 2019: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell, More
– WWE has posted their list of the top 25 matches of 2019, which include the Hell in a Cell match between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks plus more. You can see the full list here with write-ups, and the top 10 is below:
10. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins — Universal Championship Match (SummerSlam)
9. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch — Winner Take All Triple Threat Match (WrestleMania 35)
8. Men’s Elimination Chamber Match (WWE Elimination Chamber)
7. Pete Dunne vs. WALTER — WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: New York)
6. Men’s Money in the Bank Match (WWE Money in the Bank)
5. Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks — Raw Women’s Championship Match (Royal Rumble)
4. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles — Universal Championship Match (WWE Money in the Bank)
3. Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: New York)
2. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks — Hell in a Cell Raw Women’s Championship Match (WWE Hell in a Cell)
1. Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston — WWE Championship Match (WrestleMania 35)
