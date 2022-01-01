WWE Names Their Top 10 Moments of 2021 On Smackdown

On tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, the company unveiled their list of the top moments of the year. Becky Lynch, Michael Cole, and Pat McAfee counted down the moments on tonight’s show, and you can see the full list below:

10. RK-Bro Win Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam

9. Logan Paul Stunned at WrestleMania

8. All Might Victory (Bobby Lashley defeats Goldberg at SummerSlam)

7. Charlotte Captures Championship No. 12 at SummerSlam

6. Bad Bunny Flies at WrestleMania

5. Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell) at Crown Jewel

4. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks Main Event WrestleMania

3. Becky Lynch Returns at SummerSlam

2. Big E Cashes In on Big E and Becomes WWE Champion

1. Brock Lesnar Returns at SummerSlam