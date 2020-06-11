Naomi Says She’s Trying to Figure Out Her Next Step

– Former Smackdown women’s champion Naomi posted a tweet earlier today, sharing an update on why she hasn’t been posting much on social media. Naomi noted that it was due to what’s currently going on in the world and focusing on helping her husband Jimmy Uso through his current injury.

Naomi stated, “I haven’t been posting much of myself lately bc I’ve just been down about all that’s going on in the world, helping my husband through his injury, and trying to figure out my next step (work)…it’s been a lot to process but today I woke up feeling HOPEFUL and ready to rock.” You can check out that tweet below.

The former champ last wrestled on WWE TV on a May 15 edition of Smackdown, where she lost to Dana Brooke. Her husband, Jimmy Uso, reportedly suffered a knee injury in April that’s going to keep him out for six-to-nine months.