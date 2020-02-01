WWE News: Naomi Joins Smackdown Roster (Video), King Corbin Tweets ‘Better Days’ Song After Smackdown, Lacey Evans on This Week in WWE

– During last night’s Smackdown, the recently returned WWE Superstar Naomi joined the roster and confronted current Smackdown women’s champion Bayley. You can check out some video highlights of Naomi’s return to Smackdown below.

Naomi recently made her return to TV last Sunday at the 2020 Royal Rumble event, where she competed in the women’s Rumble match. She was previously part of the Raw roster after the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

– On last night’s Smackdown, Roman Reigns and The Usos beat King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. After the match, Corbin was hung up and dog food was dumped all over him. Following last night’s show, Baron Corbin tweeted a photo of the moment and linked to a YouTube clip of the song, “Better Days,” by Citizen King. You can check out that tweet below.

– WWE released a This Week in WWE behind the scenes clip showing Lacey Evans film her new commercial for Foster Farms Corn Dogs. You can check out that video below.