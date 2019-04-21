wrestling / News
WWE News: Naomi Practices Moves With Jimmy Uso and Ali, Kairi Sane Wears a Kimono, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Ali Artwork
– WWE Superstar Naomi released a video of her, Jimmy Uso, and Ali practicing in the ring before a WWE live event. You can check out the video she shared below.
What I ❤️ most about what we do is that the possibilities, stories we are able to create and with our bodies are limitless …there’s always room to grow, learn, and become better! The challenge of it all is living life and a dream at the same time! #blessed @WWEUsos @AliWWE pic.twitter.com/imdhCC9fgo
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 21, 2019
– WWE’s Kairi Sane shared a photo on her Instagram showing her in a traditional Japanese kimono. You can check out that photo below.
– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today featuring some new artwork for Ali. You can check out that video below.
