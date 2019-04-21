wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi Practices Moves With Jimmy Uso and Ali, Kairi Sane Wears a Kimono, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Ali Artwork

April 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– WWE Superstar Naomi released a video of her, Jimmy Uso, and Ali practicing in the ring before a WWE live event. You can check out the video she shared below.

– WWE’s Kairi Sane shared a photo on her Instagram showing her in a traditional Japanese kimono. You can check out that photo below.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today featuring some new artwork for Ali. You can check out that video below.

