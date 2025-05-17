WWE News: Naomi Reflects Walking Out of WWE, Cathy Kelley Gets First Film Role

– Naomi and Mercedes Mone walked out of WWE three years ago, and Naomi posted to Twitter to comment on the anniversary. The two walked out of the May 16th, 2022 episode of Raw due to issues with the creative direction of the Women’s Tag Team Championships, which they held at the time.

Naomi posted to Twitter to retweet a post about the anniversary, writing:

“”On this day caution was proceeded”

– Cathy Kelley posted to Twitter to note that she has landed her first role in a movie. The WWE personality shared a photo of herself outside a film trailer, writing:

“first movie role: coming soon”

No word as to the film yet.