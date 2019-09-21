wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Has an Emotional Moment in Calgary, Jack Gallagher Challenges Seth Rollins for UUDD, WWE Now Recaps Bray Wyatt’s Pursuit of Seth Rollins

September 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Natalya WWE

– WWE released a video featuring Natalya where she has an emotional homecoming in Calgary this week at a WWE live event. You can check out that clip below.

– Jack Gallagher has some words for UpUpDownDown champion Seth Rollins, who has yet to defend his title. That video is available below.

– WWE Now recapped the feud between Seth Rollins and The Fiend Bray Wyatt. You can check out that video in the player below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jack Gallagher, Natalya, UpUpDownDown, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading