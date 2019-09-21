wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Has an Emotional Moment in Calgary, Jack Gallagher Challenges Seth Rollins for UUDD, WWE Now Recaps Bray Wyatt’s Pursuit of Seth Rollins
September 21, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a video featuring Natalya where she has an emotional homecoming in Calgary this week at a WWE live event. You can check out that clip below.
An emotional @NatbyNature reflects on the special night that was #WWECalgary! pic.twitter.com/3FxLpHdOpa
— WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2019
– Jack Gallagher has some words for UpUpDownDown champion Seth Rollins, who has yet to defend his title. That video is available below.
– WWE Now recapped the feud between Seth Rollins and The Fiend Bray Wyatt. You can check out that video in the player below.
